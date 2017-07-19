Inter compete with Liverpool for PSG starlet

Despite facing competition from Liverpool, Inter are hopeful of completing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to his career with Ligue 1 outfit, and caught the eye with his performance in PSG’s 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League in February.

It has prompted Inter Sporting Director Walter Sabatini to meet with PSG counterpart Antero Henrique to discuss a transfer for the Frenchman, according to L’Equipe.

Despite their solid interest, the Biscione are yet to make a formal offer and are hoping to negotiate a better deal towards the end of the transfer window.

However, this plan could be complicated by Premier League club Liverpool, who are thought to be readying a bid for Kimpembe.

The Nerazzurri are looking to become more active in the transfer market following the arrival of coach Luciano Spalletti, with Milan Skriniar and Borja Valero the only confirmed additions so far.

France U-21 international Kimpembe has made 38 senior appearances for the Parisiens since debuting in 2014, with 28 of those coming last season.