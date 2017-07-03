Inter prepare €40 million offer for PSG winger

Angel Di Maria is a top transfer target for Inter this summer, and it looks as though the Nerazzurri are ready to offer €40 million for the PSG winger.

After raising over €30m from sales in order to comply with Financial Fair Play, the Italian giants are ready to spend big in order to strengthen Luciano Spalletti’s first team.

Premium Sport reports one of Inter’s top targets is Di Maria, as they are willing to bid €40m in order to land the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man.

That fee could even be higher with bonuses, while it’s believed the Argentine would be handed a four-year contract worth €7m a season.

Last campaign Di Maria netted 13 goals in 40 appearances for PSG in all competitions.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!