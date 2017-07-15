Inter boss refuses to give up on Roma star

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted that he is still determined to sign Radja Nainggolan from former club Roma this summer.

Spalletti departed the Giallorossi after his contract expired at the end of last season, and promptly replaced Stefano Pioli as Inter’s permanent coach.

After confirming the signings of Milan Skriniar and Borja Valero, from Sampdoria and Fiorentina respectively, the Tuscan coach insisted he was targeting four more additions, with former charge Nainggolan top of the list.

“We will try to sign Nainggolan, we need to let certain situations develop and his is one of them,” Spalletti told Inter Channel, following the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 defeat to Nurnberg in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

“With four signings we will be stronger. Certain promises were made and I am confident that they will be kept.

“We must buy two, three, or even four players, because they are needed. They do not necessarily need to be champions, but are needed to complete our squad.”

Belgium international Nainggolan is yet to sign a new contract at Roma, but met with Sporting Director Monchi on Friday evening to begin discussions over a new deal.

Since Spalletti returned to the capital club in January 2016, Nainggolan made 71 appearances and become a crucial component of the 58-year-old’s squad.