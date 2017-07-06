Inter step up pursuit of Athletic Club starlet

Inaki Williams continues to be tracked by Inter, so much so that the Italian club are expected to meet with Athletic Club in the coming days.

The Nerazzurri are expected to make ample changes to their first team after recently complying with Financial Fair Play before the June 30 deadline.

One name being tracked is Williams, and Sport Italia reports Inter will meet with Athletic Club in order to open talks for the Spaniard.

The 23-year-old is able to play on the wing or as a central striker, and his versatility is said to be a big reason why Inter director Walter Sabatini is tracking him.

However talks will likely focus on trying to lower Williams’ release clause, which currently stands at €50 million.

Last season Williams netted eight goals in 49 appearances.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!