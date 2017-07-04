Inter tracking Chelsea defender

Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen is the latest name to be linked with a move to Inter this summer.

The Danish defender has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, and it’s possible he could be on the move once again.

Sky Sport Italia reports Inter have asked Chelsea about Christensen’s availability given Andrea Ranocchia and Jeison Murillo could both depart.

The 21-year-old would strengthen the Nerazzurri’s backline as they look to bounce back from a campaign that saw them concede 49 times in 38 matches.

Last season Christensen netted four goals in 42 appearances for Gladbach.

