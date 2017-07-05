Juventus and Bernardeschi agree terms
Federico Bernardeschi will leave Fiorentina this summer, and it appears the winger has already agreed personal terms with Juventus.
Viola director Pantaleo Corvino revealed on Tuesday that the 23-year-old will not sign a contract extension, and that he has asked to leave the club.
While Inter and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the Italian, Sky Sport Italia reports Juventus are the frontrunners to land his signature.
In fact, it’s believed Bernardeschi has already agreed to a five-year contract worth €4 million a season.
However the Old Lady will now have to negotiate a transfer fee with their rivals, who want €40m plus €10m in bonuses.
Last season Bernardeschi netted 13 goals in 41 games for Fiorentina.
