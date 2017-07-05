Juventus and Bernardeschi agree terms

Federico Bernardeschi will leave Fiorentina this summer, and it appears the winger has already agreed personal terms with Juventus.

Viola director Pantaleo Corvino revealed on Tuesday that the 23-year-old will not sign a contract extension, and that he has asked to leave the club.

While Inter and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the Italian, Sky Sport Italia reports Juventus are the frontrunners to land his signature.

In fact, it’s believed Bernardeschi has already agreed to a five-year contract worth €4 million a season.

However the Old Lady will now have to negotiate a transfer fee with their rivals, who want €40m plus €10m in bonuses.

Last season Bernardeschi netted 13 goals in 41 games for Fiorentina.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!