Juventus back in for PSG midfielder

PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi is once again on Juventus’ wishlist, with the Bianconeri offering €22 million plus bonuses for his services.

The Old Lady are keen to add another piece to Massimiliano Allegri’s first team with Tomas Rincon expected to leave the club.

Premium Sport reports Matuidi is the new top target after a failed bid for Liverpool’s Emre Can, with Juve making an initial offer of €22m plus €3m in bonuses.

That offer falls short of PSG’s asking price of €30m, though that number could come down given the 30-year-old is out of contract next summer.

Last season Matuidi netted seven goals in 52 appearances for PSG.

