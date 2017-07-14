Former Juventus star likens Bonucci sale to Higuain purchase

Alessio Tacchinardi has claimed that the impending sale of Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan means Juventus fans ought to be able to empathise with Napoli.

The Bianconeri swooped for star striker Gonzalo Higuain last summer from bitter rivals Napoli, but now face the prospect of losing key defender Bonucci, with Milan closing in on a €40 million deal.

For Tacchinardi, Bonucci’s move does not necessarily guarantee the Scudetto for Milan, but the 41-year-old admitted he was disappointed to see a symbolic figure depart for a rival.

“I did not expect this move, but this is what football has become,” Tacchinardi told Radio CRC. “It happened last year when Napoli sold Higuain to Juventus, and now it is their turn.

“By signing Bonucci, Milan are no longer a team to be taken lightly. There are two powerhouse teams in Juventus and Napoli, but the Rossoneri are the most ambitious team.

“Bonucci is a great player but he won’t bring Milan the Scudetto, though it is certainly disappointing to see a symbol leave like this.”

The 30-year-old Italy international is expected to undergo a medical on Saturday before penning a five-year contract worth €6.5m per season, plus bonuses.

Tacchinardi made 261 league appearances for Juventus, winning five Serie A titles and the Champions League.