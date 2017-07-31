Juventus boss Allegri coy amid transfer links to Roma star

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri remained silent about whether or not he’d like to acquire Roma defender Kostas Manolas, with speculation linking the Greek centre-back to Turin as a replacement for the now departed Leonardo Bonucci.

Following Juventus’ penalty shootout win over Roma in the International Champions Cup, the Bianconeri boss was seen speaking with Manolas further adding fuel to the fire.

Manolas did not play for the reigning Serie A runners-up on Sunday due to an injured shoulder, but spoke to Allegri for a short time at the conclusion of the post-match press conference.

“The club is responsible for the transfer market so I will let the club do what it has to do,” the Italian coach replied when asked about a potential move for the Greek centre back. “We’re working well together to reach our objectives.”

The Bianconeri have signed a number of players this summer, though, as yet, no direct replacement to fill the hole left by Bonucci, who departed for AC Milan earlier this month.

Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani were the starting centre-backs for the Old Lady against Roma, with Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli coming on as substitutes in the second half.