Juventus close in on Bayern Munich winger

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is one step closer to joining Juventus, with the two clubs discussing a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The Brazilian is valued at €50 million by the German giants, a fee that had seemingly been deemed too high by the Bianconeri.

All of that has changed over the past few days, with Sky Sport Italia reporting the two clubs are deep in discussions regarding an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

It remains to be seen what the total value of the deal will be, as Juventus’ previous offer of €40m plus bonuses was turned down.

Last season Costa netted seven goals in 34 matches for Bayern Munich.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!