Juventus confirm De Sciglio signing from AC Milan

Mattia De Sciglio has completed his transfer from AC Milan to Juventus, and was formally unveiled by the Bianconeri on Thursday.

The Italian right-back had made it clear in recent months that he was unwilling to sign a new contract with the Rossoneri, and with only a single season remaining on his current deal, Milan have cashed in now.

Juventus will pay a sum of €12 million to be spread over three years, in addition to a €500,000 performance-related bonus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Meanwhile, De Sciglio has penned a five-year contract at the Allianz Stadium, and becomes the Bianconeri’s third major signing this summer after Douglas Costa and Wojciech Szczesny.

A graduate of the Rossoneri’s youth academy, 24-year-old De Sciglio had spent his entire career with Milan and made 133 senior appearances for the club.

The move sees De Sciglio reunite with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, who gave the right-back his senior debut during his tenure at Milan, in a Champions League clash against Viktoria Plzen in 2011.

De Sciglio is expected to fly out to join up with his new teammates on their tour of the United States shortly.