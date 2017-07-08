Juventus goalkeeper joins Valencia

Valencia have completed the signing of Juventus goalkeeper Neto for an initial €7 million.

The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina in 2015, however he was unable to remove Gianluigi Buffon from his starting role.

As a result Neto has joined Valencia for an initial €7m plus another €2m in bonuses.

The Brazilian has signed a four-year contract that includes a €80m release clause.

Last season Neto was limited to 14 appearances for Juventus.

