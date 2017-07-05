Juventus in talks for PSG full-back

Serge Aurier has emerged as potential signing for Juventus, as the Bianconeri look to replace Dani Alves.

The Brazilian recently left the Old Lady by mutual consent after just one season, and the reigning Serie A champions are hard at work to fill the void.

Danilo of Real Madrid is the name that has been linked the most with a move to Juventus, however with the two sides far apart in talks, Sky Sport Italia reports the Bianconeri have turned to PSG’s Aurier.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave the French giants this summer, and his agent was spotted in Italy on Tuesday as talks with the Old Lady are expected to intensify in the coming days.

Last season Aurier made 32 appearances in all competitions for PSG.

