Juventus join race for Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic looks set to leave the Blues this summer, and Juventus are the latest side to make a push for the Serbian.

The midfielder is being tracked by Manchester United and Inter, but after the Red Devils’ recent signing of Romelu Lukaku, it looks as though a move away from England is more likely.

Sky Sport Italia reports that the Nerazzurri will have to beat Juventus in the race to sign Matic, as the Bianconeri have made signing the midfielder a top priority.

With Leonardo Bonucci set to join AC Milan for €40 million, it’s believed Juve will use those funds to finally close a deal for Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi before moving on to Matic.

Last season the Serbian netted two goals in 40 appearances for Chelsea.

