Juventus offer €20 million for Lazio star

Lazio forward Keita Balde remains a Juventus transfer target after the Bianconeri made a €20 million bid for his services.

The Senegal international looks set to leave the Aquile this summer, with Inter thought to be the favourites to land the winger.

However Sky Sport Italia reports Juventus haven’t given up in their attempt to sign Keita as they have offered €20m for the forward.

Lazio continue to ask for €25m, but given the 22-year-old is out of contract in June 2018, it remains to be seen how long the Aquile continue to turn down offers.

Last season Keita netted 16 goals in 32 appearances.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!