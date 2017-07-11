Juventus hold positive talks over new arrival

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa appears to be closing in on a move to Juventus following successful discussions between the parties.

On Monday, the Bavarian club’s executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that talks were taking place in relation to a switch to Turin for the Brazilian.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the deal is nearing completion after the clubs engaged in fruitful discussions which will likely see Costa join Juventus on an initial loan deal worth €6 million.

That would also include an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €40m, while the 26-year-old will be set to receive a salary of €6m per season throughout his time with the Bianconeri.

Rummenigge and Giuseppe Marotta were present at the meeting, along with Costa’s agent and Bayern advisor Giovanni Branchini.

Relations between the clubs are amicable, with numerous deals involving them in recent years in relation to the transfers of Arturo Vidal, Kingsley Coman and Medhi Benatia.