Juventus prepare €25 million bid for Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is on Juventus’ radar, and it appears the Bianconeri are ready to launch a €25 million bid for the German.

The Old Lady are ready to make some big name signings after recently seeing Leonardo Bonucci join rivals AC Milan.

While Juve have already wrapped up a deal for Douglas Costa, Premium Sport are reporting they won’t stop there as they want to land Can as well.

The Liverpool star is liked by the Turin giants due to his ability to play multiple positions in midfield and defence, which is why Juve are willing to offer up to €25m for his services.

Last season Can netted five goals in 40 appearances.

