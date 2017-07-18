Juventus pull out of deal for Sampdoria starlet

Patrik Schick’s proposed move from Sampdoria to Juventus this summer has fallen through due to health concerns.

A deal had been agreed between the clubs in June for the talented Czech to make the move from the Marassi to Turin but was cast into doubt following a series of medical examinations.

Juventus doctors examined Schick on multiple occasions and upon discovery of a potential heart problem, aimed to restructure the deal with Sampdoria which they did not agree to, leading the Bianconeri to announce that they have pulled out of the transfer.

“Juventus and Sampdoria confirm that they have agreed not to finalise the transfer of Patrik Schick,” read a short statement from the Serie A champions.

The clubs met once again on Tuesday to discuss the deal and at the meeting it was decided that the Old Lady will no longer pursue the striker.

Schick underwent his first examination at Juventus’ medical centre on June 22, where the issue was discovered, and subsequent tests in Rome had made the Bianconeri hesitant to go ahead with the deal.