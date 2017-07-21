Juventus to land Bernardeschi for €40 million

Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi is set to join rivals Juventus in a move worth €40 million.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old for several months, and after some lengthy negotiations, the Viola have finally agreed to let their star man go.

Fiorentina were initially holding out for €40m plus a further €10m in bonuses, but Sky Sport Italia reports the Viola have accepted a bid of €40m plus 10 percent of any future transfer fee.

Bernardeschi is expected to land in Turin on Sunday night ahead of a medical on Monday morning.

Last season the Italian international netted 12 goals in 39 appearances.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!