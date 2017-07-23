Kolarov: Lazio are now my rivals

New Roma full-back Aleksandar Kolarov has made it clear former club Lazio are now rivals after returning to the capital.

The former Manchester City man completed his move to the Lupi on Saturday, marking a return to Italy after featuring for the Aquile from 2007 to 2010.

Although the transfer was not well received by Lazio fans, Kolarov has made it clear he’ll give his all for his new club.

“I cannot, and do not want to, deny my past,” he told Roma’s official website. “But now I am with Roma and just as I gave 100 percent when I was at Lazio I will now give 100 percent and more for Roma.

“Lazio was a good experience for me, but from today they are my rivals on the pitch.”

Kolarov’s transfer sees him reunite with Edin Dzeko, and the Serbian revealed the striker had nothing but positive things to say about Roma.

“Me and Edin remained in contact after he left City,” he added.

“I spoke to him about Roma, and he only told me good things about the club. I am pleased to have the chance to play with him again.”

Last season Kolarov netted once in 39 appearances for City.

