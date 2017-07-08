Lazio star skips training amidst AC Milan interest

Club captain Lucas Biglia failed to turn up for Lazio’s first pre-season training session as he looks to force through a move to AC Milan.

The Biancoceleste’s squad gathered at the club’s training ground on Saturday morning to undergo fitness tests and prepare for the coming season, but Biglia was conspicuous by his absence.

Argentina international Biglia has been the subject of persistent interest from Milan, and keen to make the move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, took matters into his own hands, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The two clubs are yet to settle on a fee for a transfer, with the Rossoneri’s €15 million valuation of the 31-year-old still some way short of Lazio’s €18-20m demands.

Biglia has scored 16 goals in 132 appearances for the Aquile since arriving from Anderlecht in 2013, and helped the capital club to a fifth-place finish last term.

The former Independiente midfielder has been Lazio’s permanent captain for the past two seasons.