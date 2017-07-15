Lazio close in on Liverpool stalwart to replace Biglia

With Lucas Biglia on the verge of signing for AC Milan, Lazio are ready to replace him with Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva.

The Biancoceleste are in need of reinforcements in the defensive midfield role, particularly as club captain Biglia has travelled to Milan to undergo a medical with the free-spending Rossoneri.

However, the capital club have wasted little time in identifying a replacement, and are closing in on a €6.5 million deal for Lucas, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Brazilian has a single season remaining on his contract at Anfield and Liverpool have allowed him to enter negotiations with Lazio.

In addition to this, the Reds have also omitted him from their squad for a pre-season friendly against Wigan on Saturday evening.

Since arriving from Gremio in 2007, Lucas has scored seven goals in 344 appearances for Liverpool and lifted the League Cup in 2012.

The 30-year-old is a former Brazil international, and represented the Selecao on 24 occasions between 2007 and 2013.