Lazio winger nearing Inter switch

Inter look set to land Lazio winger Keita Balde for a reported fee of €22 million.

The 22-year-old was given the day off by the Biancocelesti on Sunday, and while agent Roberto Calenda stated it was planned, reports indicate there was more to the absence.

Mediaset Premium reports Inter and Lazio have agreed on a deal worth €22m for the winger, with FCInterNews.it stating Keita will earn €3m a campaign for five seasons.

Keita, Calenda and Lazio President Claudio Lotito will meet in Milan on Monday, with the patron expected to make one last attempt at extending the winger’s deal.

It’s believed the offer will be rejected, at which point the final details on a move to Inter will be worked out.

Last season Keita netted 16 goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Lazio.

