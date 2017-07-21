Lotito: No Keita bids from Juventus or Inter

Lazio President Claudio Lotito has revealed he’s received no bids from Juventus or Inter for forward Keita Balde.

The Senegalese international has been linked with both clubs, with the Nerazzurri thought to be favourites to land his signature.

However Lotito has played down those suggestions after stating that only foreign sides have presented suitable offers so far.

“If he [Keita] wants to leave, he needs to bring me an acceptable offer, just like anybody that wants to leave Lazio,” he told Premium Sport.

“Keita won’t end up outside the first team like [Goran] Pandev. Thanks to me cases like that don’t exist anymore.

“I haven’t received any offers from Juventus or Inter, but some substantial bids have come from foreign clubs. We have to see if the player likes them however.”

Last season Keita netted 16 goals in 32 appearances for Lazio.

