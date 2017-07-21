Lucas Lima nearing Inter switch

Inter look set to land Lucas Lima from Santos, with a move possibly coming as soon as this summer.

The midfielder’s contract with the Brazilian club expires on December 31, meaning he’s free to negotiate with other sides ahead of a potential January move.

Sky Sport Italia reports Inter have all but agreed terms with Lima, however the Nerazzurri are interested in brining the 27-year-old to Italy this summer.

It’s unclear how much Santos would ask for a player they are all but certain to lose in a few months, but Inter are confident a deal can be agreed on by both parties.

Lima has two goals in 26 appearances for Santos this season.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!