Manchester United beckons for Inter’s Perisic

It looks as though it’s only a matter of time before Manchester United meet Inter’s €55 million valuation for Ivan Perisic.

The Croatian is a known target of manager Jose Mourinho, but so far the Red Devils have been unwilling to meet the Nerazzurri’s demands for his services.

Although reports on Sunday stating a €46m move had been agreed proved false, La Gazzetta dello Sport states a deal will happen in the coming days once the Portuguese tactician tellss Ed Woodward to meet Inter’s demands.

While it remains to be seen whether the deal will be cash or include a player – Anthony Martial and Matteo Darmian have been mentioned as options – it’s believed Perisic has already agreed on a contract worth €5m a season.

The Croatian’s departure would open the door for Inter to make a big splash in the transfer market, as the move will help in terms of Financial Fair Play given he was originally signed from Wolfsburg for just €16m.

Last season Perisic netted 11 goals in 42 appearances.

