Manchester United continue chase for Inter’s Perisic

Inter’s Ivan Perisic remains a top transfer target for Manchester United, though they will have to increase their bid in order to land the Croatian.

The 28-year-old is reportedly itching to join the Red Devils, but with the Nerazzurri having met their Financial Fair Play goals, they are in no hurry to let the former Wolfsburg man go.

Sky Sport Italia reports that United continue to hold regular discussions with Inter, even going so far as to raise their €40 million bid on Monday.

However it remains less than the €50m the Nerazzurri want for the Croatian, meaning an improved offer is needed.

Last season Perisic netted 11 goals in 42 appearances for Inter in all competitions.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!