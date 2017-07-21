Manchester United rival AC Milan for Bayern Munich starlet

AC Milan aren’t the only side interested in landing Bayern Munich starlet Renato Sanches, with Manchester United also chasing the midfielder.

The 19-year-old joined the Bavarian giants for an initial fee of €35 million last summer, however he failed to impress in his first year in Germany.

As a result Milan have shown interest in securing Sanches, but the Guardian reports Manchester United have joined the race for the Portuguese international.

It’s believed the Red Devils would happily sign Sanches on an initial loan with an option to buy – the same type of deal offered by Milan.

Last season the former Benfica man failed to hit the back of the net in 25 appearances in all competitions.

