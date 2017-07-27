Manchester United target could land new Inter contract

Inter forward Ivan Perisic could sign a contract extension with the Nerazzurri given Manchester United’s failure to match the €55 million asking price.

The Croatian has been linked with the Red Devils all summer, but talks between the two sides have so far failed to reach a conclusion.

As a result Mediaset Premium reports Inter are preparing a new contract for Perisic in order to underline his importance to the side.

The Nerazzurri are fairly certain United won’t meet the €55m asking price or include Anthony Martial in talks, and as a result they are preparing for another season with the winger in the side.

Last season Perisic netted 11 goals in 42 appearances.

