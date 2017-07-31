Marchisio looks to Juventus’ future after Bonucci departure

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio doesn’t harbour any ill will toward former teammate Leonardo Bonucci, who left the reigning Serie A champions for AC Milan earlier this month.

The 30-year-old defender departed the Bianconeri after helping the club win six Serie A titles in seven seasons, as well as three consecutive Coppa Italia trophies.

“Certainly, it was all very sudden and quick,” Marchisio told reporters after his side’s victory on penalties over Roma in the International Champions Cup on Sunday afternoon. “However, it was Leonardo’s choice.

“As his friends, we are thankful for what he gave to the club, we will remember many wonderful memories and even some tough times. But we are happy for him and we wish him luck.”

However, the Italian midfielder also believes the club is positioned well to move forward without Bonucci and said his expectations of defensive starlet Daniele Rugani have increased.

The 23-year-old centre back, who made 17 appearances for Juventus across all competitions last season, played up until the break against Roma on Sunday.

“The players we have are improving and performing well, like Rugani, who is a young player that continues to show he’s maturing,” Marchisio said. “He needs to mature even more this season, especially with Bonucci having gone.

“Rugani is now the youngest defender we have and he’s a promising prospect. He has to improve more this season and show what he is truly capable of doing.”