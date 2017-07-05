Marseille told to increase bid for AC Milan striker

Carlos Bacca is willing to join Marseille, but the French side have been told to increase their bid for the AC Milan striker.

The Rossoneri have brought in several new faces this summer, including strikers Andre Silva and Fabio Borini.

As a result Bacca has been told he can leave, with RMC reporting the Colombian is intrigued by the possibility of joining Marseille.

However the Ligue 1 side have so far failed to satisfy Milan’s demands, as their €20 million bid falls short of the €30m price tag, and thus an improved offer is needed to land the former Sevilla man.

Last season Bacca netted 14 goals in 33 appearances.

