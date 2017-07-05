Montella sets out AC Milan objectives for new season

Champions League qualification is the aim for AC Milan in the coming campaign, coach Vincenzo Montella has revealed.

The club have certainly spared no expense in helping him achieve those ambitions, spending big to recruit six new players during the summer.

Speaking after his side’s first training session of pre-season, the former Fiorentina boss discussed what he expects from his team in the coming campaign.

“I’m full of enthusiasm for what lies ahead. Some new players have arrived, from this league and others, some young and some experienced,” Montella said. “I expect a lot of hard work from everyone but I’m excited about what lies ahead.

“Our goal is to get into the Champions League and be very competitive in every game. There can be no excuses. I expect us to recapture the spirit of last year and be a team that gives everything in order to reconnect with the fans.”

Given that so many new players have arrived at the club, he also admitted there would be a need to whittle down his squad size somewhat and gave weight to the continued speculation that the Diavolo will move for Nikola Kalinic.

“We maybe just need to tidy things up a little. In some positions, we have a lot of options. We have six full-backs, which is too many,” he continued. “Our will is to keep Suso at the club as he is a player we like.

“Kalinic is a player who we like but there are other options. I was pleased to hear him express his desire to play for us publicly. Andre Silva is also a great prospect, he is a modern striker who sacrifices himself for the team but just needs to improve a little in front of goal.”