Mourinho won’t lose hair talking about Chelsea manager

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has taken a jab at Antonio Conte’s hairline after the Chelsea man’s pointed criticism.

The Italian led the Blues to the Premier League title last campaign, just a season after the Portuguese was let go amidst turmoil which resulted in a 10th place finish.

“We know it will be difficult next season,” Conte told ESPN after Saturday’s defeat against Inter. “We want to try to avoid a Mourinho season.

“Two years ago the team ended the league in 10th place and we want to try to avoid this.”

Mourinho didn’t take kindly to the comment, and took a slight jab at Conte, who underwent a successful hair transplant.

“I could answer in many different ways but I’m not willing to lose my to hair to speak about Antonio Conte,” the tactician told reporters.

Chelsea open their Premier League campaign on August 12 against Burnley at Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United play host to West Ham United on August 13.

