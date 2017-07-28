Nainggolan signs new Roma contract

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has committed his future to the Giallorossi after penning a four-year contract with the club on Thursday.

The Belgian international has been the subject of interest from Inter, and former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti was keen to reunite with him at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

This was coupled by suggestions that Nainggolan was growing impatient with the numerous delays in receiving a contract proposal from the capital club.

However, the 29-year-old has put any doubts about his future to bed by extending his contract until 2021, in a deal that will see him earn €4.5 million per season, including bonuses, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I think I have demonstrated that this is what I have always wanted,” Nainggolan told ASRoma.com. “So I’m very happy, especially because the club and I can continue our adventure and move forward together.”

Nainggolan becomes the third senior central midfielder to extend their contract at Roma this summer, after Daniele De Rossi and Kevin Strootman signed new terms in June.

The former Cagliari man has scored 27 goals in 161 appearances for the Lupi since arriving in January 2014.