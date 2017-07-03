Napoli and Chelsea to battle for Hoffenheim starlet

Jeremy Toljan is being tracked by Napoli and Chelsea after impressing for Germany at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The 22-year-old was a key part of coach Stefan Kuntz’s side as they marched to victory over Spain by a 1-0 scoreline in the final last Friday.

However Toljan’s summer may not be done there, as BILD reports both Napoli and Chelsea are tracking the right-back.

Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte are reportedly big fans of the Hoffenheim man, and as a result a transfer battle is expected to develop in the coming weeks.

Last season Toljan netted one goal in 20 Bundesliga appearances.

