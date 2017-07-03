Napoli president takes Champions League swipe at Juventus

Napoli would have put a better fight in the Champions League final than Juventus did, according to their president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The Bianconeri’s disappointing recent record in the final of that particular competition continued this year when they fell to a convincing 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Not missing an opportunity to rub salt in the wounds, the Partenopei supremo indicated that things would have gone better for his club, who were beaten 3-1 by the same opposition in both legs of their last 16 clash.

“If we hadn’t gotten that draw earlier in the competition, then maybe we could have been in the Champions League final. Maybe if we had, we also wouldn’t have lost 4-1…” he told Il Mattino in a clear dig at the Serie A champions.

“This is a team that wants to win the Scudetto and sooner or later, we have to win it, which I think we will do sooner rather than later. We all have to make a big effort for that to happen.”

Last season, the Campania club finished third in the Scudetto race, five points behind the Old Lady.