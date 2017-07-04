Napoli star pours cold water on Arsenal links

The agent of Napoli midfielder Jorginho has insisted that his client is eager to remain with the club, despite speculation pairing him with Arsenal.

After a solid season at the Stadio San Paolo, the 25-year-old had been suggested as a potential transfer target for the Gunners, who are looking to rebuild after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

However, despite speculation that Arsenal were readying a €25 million bid for his services, Jorginho’s agent played down talk that he would be making the switch to North London.

“Arsenal have not contacted me at all,” Joao Santos told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Jorginho is fine in Naples, and it is natural that some other clubs would be interested in him.

“My client is only thinking about Napoli though, and his aim is to continuing improving with them this season. The more time that passes, the less likely he is to leave.

“There is no release clause in his contract, and he will only leave if a club comes in with a huge offer that takes [President Aurelio] De Laurentiis’ interest.

The Brazil-born Italian international has scored five goals in 121 appearances for Napoli since joining from Hellas Verona in 2014.