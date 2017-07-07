Napoli close in on wantaway Roma defender

Napoli are hopeful of concluding a deal to sign left-back Mario Rui, after the Portuguese expressed his desire to leave Roma.

The 26-year-old is set to reunite with Maurizio Sarri, his coach at former club Empoli, who is keen to bring him to the Stadio San Paolo.

The two clubs had been in lengthy negotiations but appear to have reached a breakthrough, with minor details to be ironed out ahead of a €9 million deal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It would see Roma recoup the fee that they spent to take Mario Rui on an initial loan from Empoli, before buying him outright.

After missing the first half of the campaign with a cruciate ligament injury sustained in pre-season, the former Portugal U-21 international found playing time hard to come by at Roma.

Given the solid form of Emerson Palmieri at left-back, Mario Rui only made nine appearances in all competitions in his single season at the capital club.

The Sines-native is expected to join up with Napoli’s squad at their training camp at Dimaro as soon as a final agreement is reached with Roma.