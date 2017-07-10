No Napoli move for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper

Bayer Leverkusen Bernd Leno looks set to stay with the German club despite interest from Napoli.

The Partenopei have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old given the uncertainty surrounding Pepe Reina.

While it remains unclear whether the Spaniard will leave this summer, Napoli won’t be landing Leno as his replacement according to Rudi Voller.

“It’s true that Napoli want Leno, but nothing will come of it,” the Bayer Leverkusen director of sport told Express.

“We’ve already brought in €40 million this transfer session, so for this reason Bernd will 100 percent be staying with us.”

Last season Leno featured in 42 matches for Leverkusen.

