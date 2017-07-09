Official: Chelsea sign Roma defender

Chelsea have announced the signing of Antonio Rudiger from Roma on a five-year contract.

The deal between the two sides is believed to be around €35 million, with the 24-year-old taking the No.2 shirt at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this,” the defender told Chelsea’s official website.

“I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I’m very proud to officially become a Chelsea player.”

Rudiger spent two years at the Stadio Olimpico following a move from Stuttgart and was part of the Germany team which won the Confederations Cup this summer.

So far this summer, Roma have sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool, Leandro Paredes to Zenit St Petersburg and Wojciech Szczesny returned to Arsenal after his loan deal came to an end.

