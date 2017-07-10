Preziosi: I’ve sold Genoa

Genoa will have new owners in the near future after President Enrico Preziosi revealed he’s sold the club.

Rumours have been swirling for months that the 69-year-old was in talks to sell the Grifone.

However they seem to have come to fruition, with Preziosi stating he has finally sold the club he originally took over in June 2003.

“I’ve sold the club,” Preziosi told TeleNord. “The signatures will come this week or at the start of next week.

“I will no longer be Genoa president as of my next interview.”

Last season Genoa finished 16th in Serie A.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!