PSG pip Manchester City to signing of former Juventus star

Having been released by Juventus last month, Dani Alves is set to join Paris Saint-Germain despite seemingly being on the verge of agreeing terms with Manchester City.

The Brazilian had requested an early termination of his contract with the Bianconeri, citing a desire to play in the Premier League and specifically Manchester City. It would have seen him reunite with his former coach at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola.

However, Alves has been convinced to instead commit to PSG, and has agreed a two-year contract after undergoing a medical on Tuesday, according to L’Equipe.

The 34-year-old will officially be presented as a PSG player over the coming days, as the Ligue 1 runners up iron out the final details of the move.

After arriving on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer, Alves was instrumental in Juventus’ league and cup double, as well as their run to the Champions League final.

Despite suffering a broken leg against Genoa in November, the Brazil international managed to make 32 appearances in all competitions in his sole season at the Allianz Stadium.