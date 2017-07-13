Roma approach Leicester City for Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez is on Roma’s wishlist, with reports indicating the Giallorossi have offered €33 million for the Leicester City star.

The Algerian is intent on leaving the Foxes this summer, just one year after helping them to an improbable Premier League title.

Sky Sport Italia reports Roma have spoken with Leicester regarding a potential move, even placing a bid of close to €33m for the winger. However it’s believed the Foxes are holding out for a much larger figure, said to be in the region of €55m.

Mahrez’s signing would likely fill the void left by Mohamed Salah, who was sold to Liverpool earlier this summer.

Last season Mahrez netted 10 goals in 48 appearances for Leicester.

