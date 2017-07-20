Roma close in on Manchester City full-back

Manchester City full-back Aleksandar Kolarov is close to becoming Roma’s latest signing.

The Lupi are set to land Sassuolo’s Gregoire Defrel in the coming days, and director of football Monchi isn’t done adding to Eusebio Di Francesco’s side.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Kolarov is set to be the next new addition, with Roma paying €6 million for his services.

While a deal has all but been agreed upon, the Giallorossi will make one final attempt to land Antonio Barreca from Torino before finalizing the transfer.

Torino continue to ask for €18m for the 22-year-old, and with talks ending after the Lupi’s last offer of €12m plus €2m in bonuses, neither side is confident a deal will be completed.

Last season Kolarov netted one goal in 39 appearances for Manchester City.

