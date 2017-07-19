Roma close in on Sassuolo star

Roma are edging ever closer to finalising a deal to sign Sassuolo forward Gregoire Defrel, and hope to secure a deal shortly.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target for the Giallorossi, who attempted to sign him in the January transfer window.

However, the arrival of former Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco in the Stadio Olimpico dugout has seen Roma renew their efforts to land Defrel, with greater success.

Roma will take the 26-year-old on an initial season-long loan worth €5 million, with an obligatory purchase agreement set at €15m, which will be activated at the end of the campaign, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The deal will also see Sassuolo net a further €3m in performance-related bonuses, whilst the Neroverdi will be due a percentage of any future transfers.

Defrel himself is set to earn €1.5m, and will join up with his new teammates on their tour of the United States as soon as the deal is ratified.

Since arriving at Sassuolo from Cesena in 2015, Defrel has scored 23 goals in 75 appearances, including 12 league strikes last season.

The forward will become the second Sassuolo player to switch to Roma this summer, after midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini completed his transfer to the Lupi last month.