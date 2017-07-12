Roma set to splash out on Turkish starlet

Roma are closing in on a deal to sign Istanbul Basaksehir forward Cengiz Under, as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The Giallorossi are rebuilding their squad under new Sporting Director Monchi, and the Spaniard looks set to finalise his pursuit of Under, having tracked him during his similar role at former club Sevilla.

A €13 million transfer has been agreed for the 19-year-old attacker, who will sign a five-year contract worth €1.5m per season, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Under is expected to travel to Roma’s training ground at Trigoria to undergo a medical on Friday, before joining up with the first team squad as they fly out for the United States tour on Sunday.

Primarily operating as a left-sided forward, Under scored seven goals in 32 league appearances as Istanbul Basaksehir stunned their more established city rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray to finish second last season.

The teenager made his debut for Turkey in November 2016 and has netted twice in four international appearances, including in a World Cup Qualification clash against Kosovo last month.