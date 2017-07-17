Rummenigge: AC Milan chasing Sanches

AC Milan’s spectacular summer shows no signs of slowing down after Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed the Rossoneri are after Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese international only joined the Bavarians last summer for €35 million plus bonuses – which could total €80m – but a disappointing first season in Germany could see him make a quick exit.

Although the Rossoneri are in talks for Sanches, Rummenigge made it clear no deal has been made yet.

“I can confirm that Milan are interested in Sanches, but there is no agreement yet,” he told Bild.

Reports in recent times have speculated Milan’s offer is a two-year loan for €7m plus an option to make the move permanent in 2019 for €40m.

Last season Sanches failed to score in 25 appearances.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!