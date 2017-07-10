Rummenigge: Costa talks with Juventus are progressing

Douglas Costa could soon join Juventus after Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed talks between the two sides.

The Bianconeri are keen to land the Brazilian, with talks intensifying in recent times.

During Corentin Tolisso’s introductory press conference, Rummenigge stated talks between the two clubs could soon result in a transfer.

“Talks with Juventus are concrete and proceeding well,” the 61-year-old told the assembled press.

“The negotiations have been positive and the player has let us know he wants to leave, but you won’t have any announcements from us on that matter.

“We’ve listened to his desire, and we are willing to satisfy Douglas’ demands.”

Recent reports have Juventus looking to sign Costa in a deal worth €40 million plus a mandatory option to make the move permanent next summer.

Last season the Brazilian netted seven goals in 34 appearances.

