Sabatini: Inter refuse to follow AC Milan’s model

Inter’s summer activity will not mirror that of their city rivals AC Milan, according to Suning Group’s technical co-ordinator Walter Sabatini.

In comparison with their fellow Stadio Giuseppe Meazza tenants, the Nerazzurri’s summer business has been almost non-existent.

However, Sabatini claimed that they will not be rushed and took the opportunity to take a slight dig at the Diavolo for their own activity in the market.

“We will do everything possible to get the best players available on the market,” the former Roma director told Sportitalia. “New players will definitely have to compliment the current squad because we already have very strong players here.

“There is no anxiety from us. Everyone at this club knows what they are doing, I’ve been doing this my whole life. I’m working with a very important group, an outstanding coach and a strong club.

“We’ll do what we have to do without looking at AC Milan or concentrating on them because that’s not the model we want to use. We congratulate them but we continue on our way.”

The Biscione’s most notable pieces of business in the market so far have been the acquisitions of Milan Skriniar and Borja Valero from Sampdoria and Fiorentina, respectively.