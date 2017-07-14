Sampdoria considering shock move for Arsenal midfielder

After seeing moves for Josip Ilicic and Wesley Sneijder fall through, Sampdoria are keen to land Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere.

The Blucerchiati have said goodbye to several players so far this summer, and they are now looking to add to Marco Giampaolo’s first team.

An attacking midfielder seems to be a top priority given Sampdoria’s failed attempts to land Ilicic and Sneijder, but Sky Sport Italia reports they are now looking at Wilshere.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after several injury-plagued campaigns with the Gunners, and it’s believed the London club want €10 million for the midfielder.

Last season Wilshere featured in 27 Premier League matches.

